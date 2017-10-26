Going ‘topless, bottomless’ can get you jailed in QC

Starting next month, people who have the habit of going “topless,” “bottomless” or both better be careful in Quezon City.

The city council has passed an ordinance banning nudity in public places in the city, slapping violators with jail time of up to a year or a hefty fine of as much as P5,000.

Authored by Councilor Ranulfo Ludovica, Ordinance No. SP-2623, which was approved on Oct. 18, defines a naked person as anyone not wearing any clothing, whether half-naked or completely nude.

“There are people, who are oblivious to the senses, feelings and emotions of others, are displaying (sic), walking or roaming around in public places topless, bottomless or completely naked,” the ordinance said.

It added that people going naked in public areas such as streets, roads, playgrounds and parks, “erode decency, exacerbate disorder and [set] a bad example to children.”

Fines, community service

First-time offenders face a fine of P1,000 or three days of community service in a barangay. For second-time offenders, the fine goes up to P1,500 or five days of community service.

On the third violation, a penalty of six months imprisonment will be imposed or a P3,000 fine. Beyond the third offense, violators face one year in prison or a fine of P5,000.

The ordinance is expected to take effect in November and will be implemented by the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety, police and barangay officials as well as public safety officers.

Naked people who are obviously suffering from mental illness will not be punished, although they will still be apprehended.

Along with curfew violations and drinking on sidewalks, going shirtless in public has become an offense in a growing number of local government units in Metro Manila.