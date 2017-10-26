Quezon’s top drug suspect shot dead

LUCENA CITY — The top drug suspect in Quezon province was shot and killed by two men on a motorcycle along Maharlika Highway here on Tuesday night, police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reports said.

Christopher Viaña, PDEA director in Quezon, said one of the gunmen shot dead Rhine Christine Briones-Alcala, 38, also known as Arlene, wife of Sahjid Alcala, said to be the leader of the Alcala drug syndicate.

Sahjid, his younger brother Cer Olleriz and four others were arrested in a drug bust in Sariaya town last year.

Viaña said Rhine Christine ran the drug operation of what was left of the Alcala group following Sahjid’s arrest.

Supt. Reynaldo Maclang, Lucena City police chief, said Rhine Christine was driving her car, with her maid as passenger, when the suspects attacked her in Barangay Ilayang Iyam at 6:30 p.m. — Delfin T. Mallari Jr.