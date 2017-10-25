General retiring in less than 2 months is next AFP chief

Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the chief of the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command, is the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Guerrero will replace AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Thursday.

Based on the appointment paper obtained by INQUIRER.net, the designation of Guerrero was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 25.

The leading contenders for the AFP leadership were Guerrero and Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, who also supervised the recently concluded military operations in Marawi City.

But Guerrero, also fondly called in the military circle as Jagger, will reach the requirement age of retirement on December 17. It is still unclear if he would serve for only two months or his term will be extended.

Guerrero, a Special Forces officer, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Maharlika” Class of 1984. Some of his previous positions include: commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division based in Capiz; commander of 701st Brigade in Davao Oriental; commander of Task Force Davao; and Senior Military Assistant to the President.

As the chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command, he oversees Davao region, the bailiwick of Duterte; Caraga and parts of Soccsksargen.

Guerrero’s name had consistently surfaced for the AFP leadership position when Duterte assumed office last year. He is the third AFP chief to be appointed under the Duterte administration, following Gen. Ricardo Visaya, who served for six months, and Año, who served for 10 months.