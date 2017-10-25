3 kids die from electrocution in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY – A couple lost all their three children on Tuesday when they were electrocuted at the back of their house in Calasiao town in Pangasinan province, police said on Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-old Christian Reyes, his 12-year-old sister Francine Reyes, and one-year-old brother Reynaldo Reyes Jr. were pronounced dead on arrival at the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital in San Carlos City, where rescuers took them.

Christian was washing clothes at noon when he decided to fish in the pond at the back of their house in Barangay Nagsaing. He threw an improvised electric fishing rod into the water which was plugged into an outlet.

When the fish started to float to the surface, he plunged into the water to collect them, forgetting to unplug the rod, police said.

Seeing her brother struggling in the water, Francine, who was carrying her 1-year-old brother, tried to rescue Christian. But she and the baby were also electrocuted.

Their mother, Ginalyn, who was in the bathroom at the time, rushed out and unplugged the electric rod.

But her children were already unconscious.

Rescuers rushed them to the hospital but they could no longer be revived. –Gabriel Cardinoza /atm