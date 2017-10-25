Mar Roxas says bagman’s claims ‘double hearsay,’ ‘bizarre’

A drug personality’s claims that Liberal Party stalwarts Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas are drug protectors were “just invented” and “based on hearsay.”

This was what Roxas said on Wednesday after Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the affidavit of Ricky Serenio, a confessed bagman of the Berya drug cartel, would be treated as a complaint by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“I expect the justice Secretary to do his job and to do it properly and fairly. Mabuti nga para magkaalaman na tungkol sa pang-imbentong ito,” Roxas told INQUIRER.net.

“Note that the affidavits’ allegation is from a dubious source and based on double hearsay from a person who is already dead! It’s bizarre!” he added.

Last Oct. 18, Serenio submitted before the La Carlota City prosecutor’s office in Negros Occidental an affidavit accusing Drilon and Roxas as protectors of Melvin Odicta Sr., a suspected drug dealer who was shot dead in August 2016.

INQUIRER.net has sought Drilon’s side but he is yet to comment on the issue as of posting.