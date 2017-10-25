Former militant group leader gunned down in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY — A former Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) and transport group leader was shot dead in Gubat town in Sorsogon province early morning Wednesday, police said.

Based on initial investigation by police, victim Edwin “Kiko” Pura, 31, was with his friend Wilfredo Bronio having a drinking spree at a bar in Barangay (village) Pinontingan when two unidentified assailant attacked them at around 1:45 a.m.

“Suspects were armed with caliber 45 and 9 mm pistol. (They) shot the victims several times in the body which caused their deaths,” said Senior Inspector Nicolas Malipot Jr., officer in charge of Gubat police.

Bronio also died in the incident while a guest relations officer identified as Grace Merilo sustained a bullet wound. She is now being treated at a hospital.

Police investigation is on-going. /je