Ex-Aegis Juris officer now a government witness in Atio slay case

One of the members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity present during the initiation rites of slain University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III has turned state witness, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Wednesday.

Aguirre said Mark Ventura — a former officer of Aegis Juris – together with his mother and counsel met with the Justice secretary and officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday and gave his testimony on what Atio went through that led to his death.

“He narrated to us what he know about what happened to Atio… Mr. Ventura gave us the names. After hearing the names, I immediately decided to place him under provisional acceptance of WPP (Witness Protection Program),” Aguirre said at a press conference.

Aguirre has been offering government protection to Aegis Juris fraternity members but he said only Ventura has decided to avail of his offer. /je