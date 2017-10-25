Mayor Duterte unleashes fresh tirades vs Trillanes

Davao City Mayor and Presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday chided Senator Antonio Trillanes IV for saying she should be the one telling her father-President not to paint a “sad and hopeless” Philippines abroad.

“Huy, umuwi ka muna dito sa Pinas dito mo gawin ang kalat mo. Si PRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) nagsasalita dito sa loob ng bansa using his right as a Filipino. Ikaw, namamasyal sa abroad tapos sinisira mo Pinas. Tawag dyan dito sa Mindanao, libakero,” Sara posted on her social media accounts.

(Hey, go home first in the Philippines and do your mess here. President Rodrigo Duterte is saying his sentiments inside the country using his rights as Filipino. But you, you are loitering abroad and trying to destroy the reputation of the Philippines. We call that in Mindanao, back stabber.)

“Kagwanga ka, sinungaling kana, kalat ka pa! Saan na ang proof mo na totoo ang bank list at sino source mo? Saan na???” she asked Trillanes.

(… you are also a liar, you are making a mess! Where are your proofs that the bank list is true? Who’s your source? Where is it?)

During her speech at the launch of Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines on Monday, Sara said: “I believe in dissent because it is a facet of democracy, however it is a different matter altogether if you lie just to oppose and paint to the world a sad and hopeless Philippines.”

The mayor did not directly name Trillanes but he confirmed he is the United States and met with US government officials including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who previously criticized Duterte’s war on drugs.

Reacting to Sara’s statements, Trillanes said on Tuesday: “Talagang mali yun. Hindi ba pinamumura mismo ni Duterte and US, UN at EU? Kaya sabihan niya ang tatay niya.”

INQUIRER.net has sought the comment of Trillanes but he is yet to react on Sara’s latest tirades. /jpv