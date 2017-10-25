DFA: Duterte set for 3-day working visit in Japan

President Rodrigo Duterte will embark on a working visit to Japan on October 29 to 31, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The DFA said Duterte’s visit would “further enhance the strong bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan.”

“The President will discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe matters of mutual interest to both countries,” it said in a statement.

The President is also scheduled to meet other high-ranking Japanese government officials and influential captains of various industries.

“Aside from bilateral issues in the economic, industrial, social and security arena, discussions are also expected to include regional developments, including peace and stability in the region, particularly in the Korean Peninsula,” the DFA said.

“Both sides are also expected to engage in dialogue relative to the Philippine chairmanship of ASEAN and preparations for the Prime Minister’s own return visit to the Philippines for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila this November,” it added.

Duterte first visited Japan as President on October 25 to 27 last year. He was supposed to return to Japan as guest speaker at a forum organized by Nikkei but it was cancelled due to the Marawi crisis. /jpv

