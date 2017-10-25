Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Did You Know: Sidewalks built in Manila in 1845

/ 05:00 AM October 25, 2017

On Oct. 25, 1845, Governor General Narciso Claveria of the Spanish colonial government ordered the construction of sidewalks on Manila’s streets to provide pedestrians with safe passage, so they don’t have to share the road with horses and horse-drawn carriages. Marielle Medina

