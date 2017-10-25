Did You Know: Sidewalks built in Manila in 1845

On Oct. 25, 1845, Governor General Narciso Claveria of the Spanish colonial government ordered the construction of sidewalks on Manila’s streets to provide pedestrians with safe passage, so they don’t have to share the road with horses and horse-drawn carriages. —Marielle Medina ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.