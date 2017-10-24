Estranged wife of Lucena’s top drug personality shot dead

LUCENA CITY – The estranged wife of Sahjid Alcala, this city’s alleged top drug personality who was arrested on drug charges in November last year, was shot dead by still a unidentified assailant early evening Tuesday, police said.

Supt. Reynaldo Maclang, chief of the Lucena City Police Station, said Arlene Alcala, 38, was shot dead inside her car in Barangay Ilayang Iyam around 6:30 p.m. She died on the spot, police said.

“We have no witness yet,” Maclang said.

In September last year, police officers armed with a search warrant raided Arlene’s house in San Juan Estate in Barangay Isabang, Tayabas City.

The raiders recovered six sachets of crystal meth, or shabu, worth P1,500; a sachet containing suspected marijuana seeds; and magazines and bullets for a .45-caliber pistol. She was able to post bail.

Meanwhile, Sahjid is still detained at the Pagbilao District Jail in Barangay Talipan in nearby Pagbilao town. –Delfin T. Mallari Jr. /atm