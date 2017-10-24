Trangias say return tickets to PH show they didn’t plan escape

Ralph Trangia, one of the principal suspects in the fatal hazing University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Tomas Castillo III, denied that he had plans of escaping criminal liability through his departure to the United States two days after the victim’s death.

In their joint counter-affidavit filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigating panel on Tuesday, Ralph and his parents, Rosemarie and Antonio, said they never intended to evade arrest as they simultaneously purchased return tickets to the Philippines upon leaving for Chicago on September 19.

“When the tickets for departure to the U.S. were purchased for Rosemarie and Ralph, tickets for their return to the Philippines on October 10, 2017 were simultaneously purchased as well. Rosemarie and Ralph never intended to evade legal processes before this Honorable Office,” the counter-affidavit stated.

“The concurrent purchase of return tickets to the Philippines, with arrival date of 10 October 2017, already negates presumption and theory that they intended to evade the legal processes,” it added.

They also argued that they should not be charged with obstruction of justice because by the time the mother and son left for the U.S., there was no case filed yet against Ralph.

“Rosemarie and Ralph actually returned to the Philippines on 10 October 2017, and are actively participating in this instant proceeding,” the counter-affidavit read.

In the resumption of the DOJ preliminary investigation on the death of Castillo, the Trangias, accompanied by their legal counsel Roel Ilagan, filed and subscribed to their counter-affidavits against the obstruction of justice complaint filed against them by Castillo’s parents, Horacio Jr. and Carminia in violation of Presidential Decree No. 1829.

Ralph was also accused with murder and violation of Section 4 of the Anti-Hazing Law.

The following also filed their counter-affidavits: John Paul Solano; Min Wei Chan; Axel Hipe; Oliver Onofre; Joshua Macabali; Jason Rubinos; Jose Miguel Salamat; Ranie Santiago; Carl Villanueva; Marcelino Bagtang; Daniel Hans Rodrigo; Aeron Salientes; Simon Padro; Cesar Tirol; Oscar Co; Alvin Dysangco; Gabriel Robinol; and Michael Joseph Fernandez.

Only Alex Bose, who was represented by his legal counsel Paris Real and Arvin Balag, were unable to file their counter-affidavits.

UST Faculty Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina, on the other, hand was again absent in the preliminary investigation. Only Atty. Estrella Elamparo appeared on his behalf.

The DOJ investigating panel led by Assistant State Prosecutor Susan Villanueva has set the filing of counter-affidavits for the supplemental complaint filed by Castillo’s parents October 30.

The Castillos accused Antonio of obstructing justice as the red Toyota Strada used to transport the victim’s body to the Chinese General Hospital was registered under Antonio’s name.

However, the Trangias argued that the mere ownership of the vehicle “is by no stretch of the imagination” a violation of P.D. 1829 and the complainants “jumped into conclusion” that Antonio or Ralph was the one who drove the vehicle to the hospital.

“It bears to stress that Antonio, or even Ralph for that matter, was never mentioned or identified as the person driving the vehicle or present within the vicinity of the frat library, or the Chinese General Hospital, during the time and date of the said incident,” the document stated.