Exec: PCSO on the rise with P1.5B monthly STL earnings

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday said it had employed a more aggressive approach to revenue collection and widened its charity services to Filipinos even in remote areas, with its Small Town Lottery earning almost P1.5 billion monthly.

“We have increased our revenues, our branches, services, especially our number of beneficiaries since we assumed office under President [Rodrigo] Duterte,” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said in a statement.

From 56 branches last March, the PCSO now has 60 branches nationwide, increasing its At Source Ang Processing (ASAP) assistance desks to 46 partnered-hospitals in several provinces.

The agency has increased its Individual Medical Assistance Program allocation for the patients, from P8.98 million to P13.55 million.

It also boosted its revenues after it expanded its Small Town Lottery (STL) operations to 92 authorized agent corporations (80 are now operational) nationwide which now earn P1.5 billion monthly, the agency said.

Meanwhile, 44 Filipinos became instant millionaires, dividing among themselves a loot of more than P2 billion in Lotto jackpot prizes in the first three quarters of 2017.

Balutan said the PCSO has raised its target revenue this year to P46.62 billion, from P37 billion last year.

“We are hoping to reach that figure before the year ends,” he said.

“We will not stop there,” PCSO chair Jose Jorge Corpuz said. “We will continue to make ways to improve our services even more and help more of our countrymen.”

The agency will celebrate its 83rd anniversary – themed “PCSO on the Rise” – at the WackWack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City on Oct. 26, with Duterte as guest of honor.

During the event, the agency will unveil its newest jingle, which was composed by Raffy Benavides, a songwriter and composer from Iloilo.

The event will also be highlighted by testimonies from PCSO beneficiaries, employees service awards and raffle prizes.

Performing are the Philippine Marine Corps Combo, Michael Angelo Lobrin, Betong Sumaya and DJ Durano. /atm