Palace lauds filing of charges vs Abaya, et al. over MRT3

Malacañang on Tuesday hailed the filing of a graft complaint against former Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and 20 others over the allegedly anomalous awarding of the contract for the maintenance of the Metro Rail Transit 3, saying this was “long overdue.”

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella also said its handling of the case against Abaya was a chance for the Office of the Ombudsman to show that it was not partial to anybody.

“Similarly, let this be an opportunity for the Office of the Ombudsman to show its true independence in fighting corruption in the corridors of the power,” Abella said in a press briefing.

President Duterte earlier accused the Office of the Ombudsman of practicing selective justice, a claim that Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales disputed.

Abella said the filing of the complaint against former transportation officials was good news to commuters.

“Our people, especially the long suffering commuters of MRT who would experience daily train breakdowns during their travel, surely welcome this development,” he said.

The case should also remind officials of their responsibilities, he said.

“Public office, as we often hear, is public trust. Let this be a good reminder to all public officials to perform their official functions with competence, integrity and compassion for they are accountable in all their action,” he said.

The Department of Transportation on Monday filed the criminal complaint against Abaya and executives of Busan Universal Rail Inc. (Buri), a Korean-Filipino joint venture firm, over the P3.81 billion maintenance contract for the MRT 3, which has frequently suffered breakdowns.

The complaint alleged that transport officials had conspired to award the maintenance contract to Buri although the joint venture firm was incorporated by five companies only three days before the signing of the contract. /je