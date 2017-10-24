Singapore will stop adding cars to streets starting February 2018

Authorities in Singapore announced a plan that would prevent new cars from entering the city’s streets.

The Land Transportation Authority of Singapore released a statement detailing the plan to curb vehicle growth rate to zero percent starting February 2018. The current rate stands at .25 percent per annum.

This will affect private cars and motorcycles. Busses, vans and lorries will retain the .25 percent growth rate.

Land constraints and competing needs were the reasons stated for this change in policy. Twelve percent of Singapore’s total land area currently belongs to roads. Authorities could not see how the road network could be further expanded.

As a countermeasure, the LTA have committed to further improving the public transport system. The past six years saw the rail network expand significantly by around 30 percent. Forty one new stations were added as a result. New routes are also being added to the bus network through the $1 billion Bus Service Enhancement Program and Bus Contracting Model.

Getting a private vehicle in Singapore requires bidding for a certificate of entitlement. COEs are limited in quantity and correspond to the number of vehicle deregistrations. The quota for November 2017 to January 2018 will be 25,913.

LTA will review vehicle growth rate again on 2020. This will determine whether or not Singapore roads can accommodate more vehicles. JB

