LOOK: Strange things spook at DOJ
Ghouls, skulls, monsters, and skeletons have invaded the foyers and offices of the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Halloween decorations popped up the work places of state prosecutors at the DOJ in Manila with the Grim Reaper, spiders and cobwebs, and bats in the hallway of the Board of Claims office, where victims of heinous crimes file compensation claims.
The embellishments were not only meant to scare off children of DOJ employees during their second annual trick-or-treat party on Monday but also to appease the “elements” lurking along the old department’s halls. /kga
* All photos by Jhoanna Ballaran / INQUIRER.net
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.