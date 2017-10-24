3 no-work days in Metro Manila, 2 provinces

Get ready for another long “holiday.”

Three special nonworking days after a weekend next month make for one of the longest “holidays” before the Christmas season in Metro Manila and two provinces.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Nov. 13-15 (Monday to Wednesday) special nonworking days in Metro Manila, Bulacan and Pampanga as the country will be hosting the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Metro Manila mayors decided to suspend classes in all levels on Nov. 16 and 17.

Metro Manila and the two provinces will enjoy the special nonworking days since these areas will be directly affected by Asean activities, according to Proclamation No. 332, which the President signed on Monday.

“Various activities directly connected with (the summit), to be attended by Asean leaders and Asean dialogue partners, will be held in the NCR (National Capital Region) and Clark Field, Pampanga,” Mr. Duterte said.

World leaders

From Nov. 10 to 14, leaders and top diplomats from the 10-nation regional bloc will hold meetings in Manila and Clark in Pampanga province.

Other world leaders, like US President Donald Trump and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, are expected to attend the summit.

While the summit will end on Nov. 14, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista said his counterparts decided to suspend classes in all levels since thousands of delegates were expected to tour Metro Manila after the event.

Bautista said, however, that work in both government and private offices were not suspended on those days.

The special nonworking days will come after the nationwide jeepney strike on Oct. 16 and 17, during which work and classes were suspended, and the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classes were earlier suspended on several occasions in Metro Manila and nearby areas due to heavy rains and flooding.