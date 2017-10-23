Duterte declares Oct. 26 Special Non-working Day in Cebu

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday declared October 26 as a Special Non-working Day in the province of Cebu – including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu – for the burial day of Archbishop Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of the President, signed Proclamation No. 333.

The proclamation came on same day, hours after Duterte visited the wake of Vidal in Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is but fitting and proper to give the people of the Province of Cebu the opportunity to remember, honor, and show respect, and join the internment of the late Archbishop Vidal,” the proclamation read.

Duterte said Vidal “has enjoyed great affection by the people in the Roman Catholic Church and deep respect by the people of other Christian denominations and Islamic faith.”

The proclamation cited Senate Resolution No. 306, series of 2010, which recognized Vidal’s contribution especially in “providing spiritual leadership and inspiration, helping the community avert or survive several crisis and conflicts often acting as a peacemaker and giving the voice of moderation amid clashing views and interests in local and national issues.”

A copy of the proclamation was posted on the Facebook account of Jonjie Gonzales, chief of staff of Presidential Assistant for Visayas Michael Dino, early Monday night.

Vidal, the country’s most senior cardinal, died on Oct. 18, according to Msgr. Joseph Tan, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Vidal was archbishop of Cebu for 29 years before he retired in 2011. A native of Mogpog, Marinduque, he chose to spend his retirement years in Cebu. –With a report from Connie Fernandez