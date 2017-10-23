Duterte formally accepts Bautista’s resignation

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday formally accepted the resignation of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista.

The President verbally announced on October 13 in a PTV 4 interview that he accepted Bautista’s desire to step down as head of the poll body, saying it would be better if the latter leaves his post so that there would be no trouble.

“Upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte, I wish to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effective immediately,” Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a letter addressed to Bautista.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 11, Bautista announced his decision to resign from his post by the end of the year.

“It is with my deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as the chair of the Commission on Elections by the end of the year,” Bautista said in resignation letter addressed to Duterte.

“This was not an easy decision, but my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever,” he added.

Bautista’s resignation came less than a month after the House justice committee

junked an impeachment complaint against him over his alleged unexplained wealth. But the House of Representative on October 11 reversed the decision of the committee.

His wife, Patricia, claimed that the Comelec chief allegedly amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

Bautista has repeatedly denied the allegation.