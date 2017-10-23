Bautista officially leaves Comelec

Update

Andres Bautista has officially stepped down from his position as chairperson of the Commission on Elections.

In a hastily-called press briefing at the Comelec office in Intramuros, Bautista announced that he will be vacating his office “at the close of business hours” on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after he received a letter from executive secretary Salvador Medialdea at around 2:30 p.m. that day, informing him that President Duterte has accepted his resignation.

“I wish to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effective immediately,” part of the brief letter from Medialdea read.

Bautista told reporters that this meant that he would be vacating his office immediately and would no longer attend the Comelec’s en banc session on Tuesday.

“It states, effectively immediately,” he said.

Ironically, Bautista’s announcement that he is vacating his office coincided with the original date of the 2017 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which was October 23, 2017.

The former poll chief said he was not surprised at the letter from Malacañang.

“What is clear from my talks with Medialdea is that I will respect whatever the President’s decision will be. This was his reply to my letter to him, and I accept it,” Bautista said.

Last October 11, Bautista tendered his resignation to the President with an effectivity date of December 31, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited the need to attend to his family’s needs as his main reason for turning in his resignation.

But later that day, the House of Representatives voted 137-75-2 to impeach Bautista.

The ex-poll chief refused to speculate if his resignation would have an effect on the impeachment case against him.

“The President has answered that before, that if you have resigned, then there should be no more case. Let Congress decide on that… I don’t want to preempt them,” Bautista said.

Upon receiving the letter, Bautista met with his staff and some senior poll officials for more than half an hour before calling for a press briefing.

Following the press conference, he stepped out of his office where scores of Comelec employees were waiting to shake his hand and bid him farewell.

Bautista was unable to meet the six commissioners except for commissioner Sheriff Abas, whom Bautista visited at the latter’s office.

The issue of who will lead the Comelec in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a new chairperson by President Duterte, will be discussed in Tuesday’s en banc session.

Bautista could not ascertain as to who might be named as acting Comelec chairperson, although the most senior is commissioner Christian Robert Lim.

Duterte’s appointee will be serving the remainder of Bautista’s unserved term until February 2022.

The ex-poll chief admitted that he has mixed feelings over the development that he is no longer Comelec chairperson.

Bautista said he is both relieved that a big responsibility has been lifted from his shoulders, and sad that he has to part with his Comelec family of two years.

He served as Comelec chairperson since May 2015, or a year before the 2016 national and local elections.

“It’s a mixture of feelings. Right now I’m still trying to sort it out. I am not in shock,” Bautista said.

He added: “There are good times, there are bad times. But I’d like to think there are more good than bad times and what made the difference are the people.”

Asked on his plans for his life after the Comelec, the ex-poll chief said he would first focus his energies on attending to his family’s needs, such as fetching his children from school.

Bautista vowed to face any charges that might be filed against him, now that his immunity from suit as Comelec chairperson has been removed.

“I am ready for that,” he said.