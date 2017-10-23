Guard of West Philippine Sea is new Air Force chief

CLARK FREEPORT — The senior military officer who supervises the Philippine claims in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) has been named as the next commanding general of the Philippine Air Force.

Lt. Gen. Galileo Kintanar, chief of the Western Command, will replace Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina, who will step down from service as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the turnover ceremonies here at Clark Air Base on Tuesday.

Kintanar is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa” Class of 1985.

Some of his previous assignments include the leadership of Air Education and Training Command, chief of air staff of the PAF, commander of the 15th Strike Wing, and chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Office for Strategic Studies.

Gen. Eduardo Año, AFP chief, described Kintanar as a “silent, strategic thinker.”

“Silent worker ito,” he said. “Magaling din ito. Strategic thinker and a tested and ace pilot of the Philippine Air Force. I believe the reforms, initiatives and programs of the Philippine Air Forces started by his predecessors maitutuloy niya yung mga yan.”

A major leadership change in the military looms as Año is also set to retire on Thursday. /atm