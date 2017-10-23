Poe presses LTFRB to release TNVS revised rules

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) should release its transport network vehicle services (TNVS) revised guidelines before the holiday rush, Senator Grace Poe said on Monday.

In a letter dated September 29, the LTFRB informed Poe and explained that it has failed to meet its self-imposed deadline due to the numerous issues on TNVS which surfaced on its earlier technical working group discussions.

According to LTFRB, among the additional issues that were raised were fleet service management, company markings on vehicles and insurance.

“In the interest of public service, the LTFRB should release the guidelines before the end of the year, preferably before the holiday rush,” Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services, said in a statement.

“To delay the release of those guidelines will affect, not just the daily commute of those who rely on TNVS, but also those who rely on it for a living,” she added.

Transport network companies Grab and Uber Philippines were previously fined P5 million each for allowing their drivers to operate without the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) and provisional authority (PA), among others.

This is stated under LTFRB’s memorandum circular on TNC accreditation.