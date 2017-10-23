Sara Duterte ‘invites’ Tindig Pilipinas to make PH ‘a better one’

Davao City Mayor and Presidential daughter Sara Duterte denied on Monday that “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines” was launched to match cause-oriented opposition group “Tindig Pilipinas”.

“No, in fact we’re inviting them to join in turning the country to a better one,” Sara said in a press briefing after the launching at the Bonifacio Global Center in Taguig City.

While the Ms. Duterte said she believes that “dissent is a facet of democracy,” she underscored that opposing groups should focus on “positive acts” for the country.

In her speech during the launch of the alliance, the presidential daughter said: “However, it is a different matter altogether to lie just to oppose. What is worse, is if you paint a sad and negative Philippines outside.”

“We can be individually positive. Let us start by making global terrorism insignificant by quickly rebuilding Marawi City. Let us work on poverty,” she added.

Public Works and Highways Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Priority Projects Karen Jimeno also said the alliance is “apolitical.”

“Apolitical itong alliance. We’re all Filipinos. We’re here to face more important matters like Marawi rehab. Our clear purpose is to be together to help build the country,” Jimeno told reporters.

She also assured that no taxpayers’ money was used to fund the alliance, citing their supporters from Taguig City even noting that it was members of the alliance who helped fund Monday’s event.

Sara said their alliance aims to consolidate “peculiar problems” in local communities nationwide and to help its members initiate projects to address the problems in their communities.

Among those present in the launching were Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and wife, Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano; Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella; Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada; Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos; Presidential son Sebastian Duterte; and Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson. /kga