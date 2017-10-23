Siege is over: Palace calls for unity towards rebuilding of Marawi

Malacañang on Monday called on Filipinos to unite as the government starts the “challenging task” of rebuilding Marawi City, which had been under siege for exactly five months.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the statement as the military announced the fighting in Marawi ended on Monday.

Lorenzana says Marawi City siege is over

“The defeat of the Daesh-inspired Maute Group likewise underscores our singleness of purpose in the global war against terrorism,” Abela said.

The government, he said, was now focused “to the enormous and challenging task of rebuilding, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Islamic City.”

“The damage to Marawi’s infrastructure and private properties and the displacement of thousands of residents require the government’s unified and comprehensive effort; thus, we call on all our citizens to come together to move our country forward towards a peaceful, prosperous and secure future,” he said.

“We have successfully concluded what has been, so far, the most serious threat of violent extremism and radicalism in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia,” he added.

The Palace official commended the “government troops, including the fallen, for their courage, gallantry, and sacrifice.”

“A snappy salute to all of you,” he said. /je

