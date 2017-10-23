Sara Duterte says she’s not vying for national post in 2019 polls

Davao City Mayor and Presidential daughter Sara Duterte on Monday said she has no plans of running for a national position come 2019 midterms election.

In a press briefing after the launch of “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines” at the Bonifacio Global Center, Taguig City, Sara said that instead of running for a national seat, she would be running as representative of Davao City’s first district.

Sara also denied that the alliance she founded was a “show of force” and a “political party” in preparation for the next elections.

“‘Di ko naman kailangan mga taga-Luzon para sa kandidatura ko sa Davao,” she said.

(I don’t need the votes of the people in Luzon for my candidacy in Davao.)

Sara also belied rumors that the alliance was launched to match cause-oriented opposition group “Tindig Pilipinas.”

“No, in fact we’re inviting them to join in turning the country to a better one,” she said.

“If you don’t want to work with us just be positive,” she added.

The Davao mayor said the alliance aims to “unite Filipinos for the country’s development.” /je