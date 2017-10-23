BREAKING: Lorenzana says Marawi City siege is over

CLARK FREEPORT – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has announced that the Marawi City siege is now over, exactly five months after fighting between government troops and ISIS-linked Maute Group started.

“After 154 days of siege in Marawi with Daesh-inspired Maute-ISIS group, after a week the commander-in-chief declared the liberation of Marawi City, we now announce the termination of combat operations in Marawi City,” Lorenzana told reporters on Monday.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the Asean defense ministers meeting (ADMM), a high-level regional security forum among member nations. /kga

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM