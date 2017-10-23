5 hit men killed in Cavite shootout

SAN PEDRO CITY – Five suspected members of a gun-for-hire group were killed in a shootout with policemen in Cavite City early Monday.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson for the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) regional police, said the shootout happened at 4 a.m. in Barangay (village) 30.

Gaoiran said members of the Cavite City police were conducting “Oplan Galugad,” a search in the communities for illegal firearms and wanted criminals, when they clashed with members of the Airon Cruz gun-for-hire group.

Among the slain suspects was the group’s leader, Airon Cruz, who used the aliases “Toyo” and “Praning.”

The identities of the four other slain suspects were not immediately available as of posting. /kga