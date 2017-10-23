Sara Duterte launches ‘Tapang at Malasakit’ to unite Filipinos

“This event is for the Filipino people.”

This was Davao City Mayor and Presidential daughter Sara Duterte’s reaction on Monday to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s visit to the United States to meet some officials.

“Kung gusto niya nandun siya, (US) nandun siya. Tayo rito gagawin natin kung ano yung kailangan natin para sa Pilipinas,” Sara said on the sidelines of the launch of the “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines” at the Marquis Events Place at Bonifacio Global City.

The Davao Mayor belied claims that the alliance was in preparation for the next elections.

“This is not a political party. Tapang at Malasakit is an alliance of initially all the groups that supported the campaign of President Duterte during the elections. But this is also a call to all Filipinos to come together for our country,” Sara told reporters.

“This is not part of any campaign or any plot on national position. Lahat ng politiko alam nila pag nag-announce ka ng ganito kaaga masisira ka,” she added.

Last week, Trillanes met with Republican US Senator Marco Rubio to tackle the protection of human rights amid the country’s narcotics crisis.

This was confirmed by Rubio through a Twitter post on October 18. Rubio said that aside from the drug war, he also discussed combating corruption and the alliance between US and the Philippines with Trillanes. /cbb