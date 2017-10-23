Duterte: I don’t care about ratings

BACOLOD CITY — If there is something that President Rodrigo Duterte doesn’t care about, it’s survey ratings.

“Ako trabaho lang. Wala akong pakialam dyan sa rating-rating (I just work. I don’t care about ratings),” Duterte said in his speech at the 38th MassKara Festival at the Bacolod Public Plaza Sunday night.

“My rating is finished. I got six million majority over the next opponent (in the 2016 elections),” he said. “Whether I go up or I go down I really do not give a shit,” he said.

“Huwag mo lang lokohin ang Pilipino. Wag mong saktan ang Pilipino, mag engkwentro talaga tayo. ‘Yan ang pangako ko sa’yo (Don’t fool the Filipino people. Don’t hurt Filipinos or we will clash. That is my promise to you),” Duterte said in his speech where he tackled the war on terror, the New People’s Army and illegal drugs. /cbb