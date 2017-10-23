Duterte: Be prepared for any terrorist attack

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night urged the nation to be prepared for any terrorist attack as the fighting in Marawi City wound down.

Mr. Duterte said the ideology of the pro-Islamic State terrorists who laid siege to Marawi was “dedicated to killing human beings.”

“In the coming days, with the siege that… I’m not trying to scare you. Let us just be prepared for any eventuality,” he said in a speech in Bacolod City.

The President was in the city to attend the 38th MassKara Festival.

‘Terrorism is everywhere’

“Terrorism is everywhere. No nation has escaped from the clutches of the evil of the (Islamic State) ideology dedicated to just kill human beings and destroy places,” he said.

Government troops are trying to end the fighting in Marawi on Sunday, with a handful of Maute and Abu Sayyaf terrorists making a last stand in a two-story building by Lanao Lake.

Mr. Duterte declared the city “liberated from terrorists’ influence” on Tuesday, marking “the beginning of rehabilitation.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that the lifting of martial law that Mr. Duterte had clamped on Mindanao to quell the terrorist uprising would be discussed before the end of October.

Mr. Duterte said, however, that martial law in Mindanao would stay until the last terrorist had been killed.

Up to yearend

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Gregorio Honasan followed up on Sunday, saying martial law should stay up to the end of the year to ensure that sympathizers of the Maute group would not be able to create trouble.

“For the protection of our construction and rehabilitation volunteers and members, martial law should remain until Dec. 31,” Zubiri said in a radio interview.

“Actually, Congress has decided that martial law should remain in place [in Mindanao] until the end of the year not just to make sure that the [island] is cleared but also that the situation [has stabilized],” Honasan said in a separate radio interview.