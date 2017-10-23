Woman refuses to give up on son with rare form of cancer

Despite being told by doctors that her youngest child, 3-year-old Jeremy Gahilan, has just months to live, Gina refuses to give up.

“Though it tears me apart to hear that, I leave it all up to God. I trust only Him,” said the 46-year-old mother from Borongan, Samar.

Jeremy was diagnosed last year with neuroblastoma stage 4. The rare cancer which affects children under age 5 attacks nerve tissue in the adrenal gland, neck, chest or spinal cord.

Jeremy is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Philippine General Hospital. He will undergo the fourth of 12 sessions on the first week of November.

“The tumors which started in the abdominal region are unusually active. They are multiplying fast and have reached his brain. I’m a bit worried but I want to be strong for him,” Gina, who has three other children, said.

She appealed for help because her husband, Jerry, a tricycle driver, earns only P200 a day. Each chemotherapy session at PGH costs P58,370.

“Jeremy used to be a happy child who was always smiling but because of the tumor on his neck which gives him unbearable pain, he gets irritated easily. I can only hug him and and surrender everything to God,” she said.

Gina Gahilan can be reached at 09354174291. Deposits can be made in the BPI account of her husband, Jerry Gahilan (account # 2359 2612 31).