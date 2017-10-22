Aegis Juris fratman may ‘rot’ in detention – Zubiri

“Mabulok siya doon dahil unang-una, masyado siyang duwag.”

That was how Senator Miguel “Migz” Zubiri’s slammed on Sunday Aegis Juris member Arvin Balag for repeatedly refusing to confirm his leadership of the fraternity during a Senate committee hearing last October 18.

Balag is currently detained at the Senate’s detention facility after the committee on public order and dangerous drugs cited him in contempt and ordered his detention for repeatedly invoking his right against self-incrimination during its hearing on the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Senators cite frat man in contempt, order his detention

When asked if Balag, the alleged “Grand Praefectus” (GP) or president of the Aegis Juris fraternity, had expressed willingness to give his testimony, Zubiri answered in the negative.

“Sa ngayon wala pa siyang pinapadalang feelers at kung mayroon man siyang pinapadalang feelers, bahala siya sa buhay niya. Mabulok siya doon,” the senator said in an interview over radio dzBB.

“Dahil unang-una masyado siyang duwag. Ayaw niyang aminin na siya yung leader ng kanilang fraternity. Tama yung sinabi ni Senator Grace (Poe) na anong klaseng leader ito, na he doesn’t man up,” he added.

During the Senate hearing on Castillo’s case, Poe asked Balag to confirm if he is the fraternity’s leader. But he refused to answer.

But Zubiri said it was clear in the fraternity’s leaflets and documents that Balag was their leader.

“Klarong-klaro naman sa mga leaflets sa mga pinirmahang dokumento sa eskwelahan na siya yung talagang head na tinatawag na GP,” Zubiri said.

“Siya po yung head ng fraternity kaya galit na galit yung mga myembro dahil common knowledge naman na siya yung leader, ayaw niyang aminin, ginagago na naman yung committee namin. Kaya hindi po kami pumayag at we placed him under contempt and arrest,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator said Balag would remain under detention until the senators resume their work in November after their recess.

“Ang mangyayari sa kanya siguro pagbalik after break, before we can discuss na Atio Castillo case again, eh mabubulok muna siya diyan sa Senado,” Zubiri said.

“At let him feel and contemplate on his future lalung-lalo na sa kaso ni Atio,” he added.

The Aegis Juris fraternity was tagged in Castillo’s death in September 17 after he attended the fraternity’s welcoming rights. /cbb