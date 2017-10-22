Angry worker pummels, kills peer with 15-kilo barbell

A drunken argument reportedly led a construction worker to crack the head of a co-worker with a 15-kilo concrete barbell in Caloocan City, police said.

Dominador Bagasala Dizon and Allan Besana were having a drinking session inside a construction barracks in Barangay 167 when they got into an argument at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to investigator PO1 Gianvincenni Laguitao.

Police said the argument stemmed from a game of arm-wrestling.

During the verbal tussle, Besana allegedly picked up an improvised concrete barbell and pummeled Dizon at least three times in the head.

Dizon was declared dead on arrival at the Acebedo General Hospital while Besana fled. The suspect remains at large.

The victim’s family and friends told police that Dizon and Besana were in good terms before the incident. Laguitao said Besana had no previous criminal record. /cbb