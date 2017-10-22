2 jeepney drivers killed in Marikina

Two jeepney drivers were shot dead by two still unidentified suspects as they were repairing a passenger jeepney in Marikina City early Saturday morning.

Eastern Police District (EPD) director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula identified the victims as jeepney driver and operator Candido Siarot Jr., 55, of Cupang, Antipolo; and Roberto Cadacio, a resident of Cogeo, also in Antipolo.

The report said Siarot and Cadacio were repairing a jeepney at the corner of Waco and Panorama streets in Brgy. Concepcion Dos after midnight when one of the two assailants, who were on a motorbike, got off and shot them several times.

They were both killed on the spot, the EPD said.

The Marikina police are currently considering work and an old grudge as possible motives behind the killing.

Investigators said they were looking for a certain “Romy” as a person of interest, after an in-law of Siarot told them that Cadacio earlier received threats stemming from a work-related dispute.

Romy is reportedly a member of the local jeepney association. —Jodee A. Agoncillo