Saturday, October 21, 2017
2 decomposing bodies of women found on shore in Albuera

By: - Correspondent / @rdejonINQ
/ 10:52 PM October 21, 2017
Decomposing body in Albuera - 21 October 2017

A member of the Scene of the Crime Operatives takes notes at the site where a decomposing female body was found Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera on Oct. 21, 2017. (Photo by ROBERT DEJON / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

ALBUERA, Leyte — The decomposing bodies of two women were found by found by residents in Sitio Cabatuan, Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera town in Leyte about 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Resident Gabriel Dalumpines found the body of a woman on the shore near his house. The woman was only clad in bra and cycling shorts.

Another resident, Rolando Gunos, also discovered another body in the area. The victim was wearing brown short pants and a black T-shirt.

The two bodies were already bloating and were believed to have been in the water for at the least three days, according to the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco).

Dalumpines said he was gathering plastic bottles along the shore when he found the body. He immediately went to the house of a village councilor and reported what he found.

Gunos, a fisherman, said that he was checking his small paddle boat that was tied to a coconut tree just a few meters from his house when he found the decomposing body.

PO1 Vanessa Joy Quintana, the Women’s and Child Care Division duty of the Albuera Municipal Police Station, said they had coordinated with the police station in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, which had received a report about two women who had been missing since Monday while they were gatheirn seashells in the area. /atm

