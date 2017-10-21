Rev. Juan De Dios Pueblos, bishop of Archdiocese of Butuan, dies at 74

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Rev. Juan De Dios Pueblos, D.D., who served as bishop of the Diocese of Butuan for 22 years, has died at the age of 74.

As of Saturday evening, details of his death was not yet known.

But his death was confirmed by Bishop Alberto Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran broke the news on his Facebook account: “SAD NEWS. Today, Oct 21, at 6.55pm, Bishop Juan De Dios ‘DD’ Pueblos (a Boholano bishop) returned home to the Heavenly Father. May he rest in peace. Amen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pueblos became controversial in 2011 when he received an SUV from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) after he wrote then President Gloria Macapagal-Arrroyo requesting a vehicle for his 66th birthday.

At the height of the Duterte adminstration’s campaign against drugs, Pueblos urged the government to respect the judicial process when dealing with drug users and pushers.

Pueblos was born in Moto Sur in Loon town, Bohol in 1943 and was educated at the Immaculate Heart Seminary in Tagbilaran and San Carlos Major Seminary. He was ordained as a priest in1968 and spent the next 17 years serving in pastoral and educational assignments.

In 1985, he was named auxiliary bishop of the Davao and two months later, was ordained titular bishop of Zaba’s diocese.

He served as bishop in Kidapawan for 8 years before coming to Butuan. /atm