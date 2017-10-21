Gadon says impeach bids aim to ‘flush out’ ‘yellows’ in gov’t

The main goal of the impeachment complaints lodged against the heads of different constitutional bodies is to cleanse the government of former President Benigno Aquino III’s appointees and get rid of the so-called “yellow virus,” lawyer Larry Gadon admitted Saturday.

“Kailangan tanggalin mo yang mga viruses ng mga yellow diyan kasi sila puro sila mga tuta ni Noynoy—to be blunt with this, wala na tayong paliguy-ligoy diyan. Mga tuta ni Noynoy Aquino yang mga yan e,” Gadon said in a news forum held at Annabel’s Restaurant in Quezon City.

(We really need to get rid of the viruses of the yellow there because they are all lapdogs of Noynoy, to be blunt with this, let’s be straightforward. They are all lapdogs of Noynoy Aquino.)

Gadon had filed an impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, which is currently being heard by the House committee on justice. He alleged Sereno has been ruling against the Duterte administration.

“Si Chief Justice Sereno tuta rin ni (Noynoy) kasi halata, everything na decision niya is against the administration,” he said.

(Chief Justice Sereno is also a minion of Aquino because it’s obvious that all her decision is against the administration.)

Sereno had voted against the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani; favoring the dismissal of illegal drug raps against Sen. Leila de Lima who is a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s critic; and voted to declare martial law only in Marawi City.

Gadon also charged Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales of displaying “selective justice” as she only filed cases against those opposing Aquino.

He accused impeached Comelec chief Andres Bautista of compromising the country’s democracy over allegations of widespread cheating in the 2016 elections.

All these impeachment complaints, Gadon said, are part of pursuing checks and balances in the government.

“Again, we (don’t) have true democracy if we will not do these things. Ang focus talaga namin dito is (Our focus is really) to attain the principle of checks and balances,” he added.

Last week, law expert and Lyceum of the Philippines College of Law Dean Ma. Soledad Deriquito-Mawis said that an impeachment is not a “light weapon to be used on the whim of those entrusted with the process,” or else it will “make a mockery of the entire democratic process” and the other instruments that ensure checks and balances in the government.

Impeachment, the expert said, should only be used as the “last resort when other options for correction have been applied without effect.” /jpv