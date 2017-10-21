Bongbong Marcos warns of another scam to unfold in Intramuros

Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called on the public on Saturday not to believe a group of people promising to distribute portions of Marcos gold in another event reportedly set to take place in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday.

“Nakarating sa aking kaalaman na mayroon na namang pagtitipon na binabalak bukas sa Intramuros, Manila upang pag-usapan diumano ang tinatawag na Marcos gold. Muli kong inuulit na huwag po tayong maniwala sa mga sinasabi ng grupong ito,” Marcos said in a statement.

(It came to our attention that there is another gathering set tomorrow in Intramuros, Manila to talk about the alleged Marcos gold. I repeat, do not believe the pronouncements of this group.)

“Ito po ay panloloko na naman upang makakuha sila ng pera sa mga inosenteng taga-suporta ng aming pamilya at sa publiko.

(This is just another scheme to extort money from innocent supporters of our family and the public.)

Thousands of people flocked to an event by the “One Social Family Credit Cooperative” at the University of the Philippines Los Baños last September after being promised of getting P1 million or gold bars from the controversial hidden wealth of the Marcos family.

Marcos had denied any connection to the group and called it a scam.

“Sa lahat, inuulit ko, wala po kaming kinalaman sa pagtitipon na ito at huwag na po tayong maniwala sa modus operandi na ito. Maraming salamat,” he added.

(To all, I repeat, we have nothing to do with this assembly and let us not believe in this modus operandi. Thank you.) /jpv