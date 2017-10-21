2 men arrested for performing lewd acts inside mall elevator

Two men were arrested on Friday after being caught performing lewd acts inside an elevator of a Quezon City mall, a police officer said Saturday.

Senior Police Officer 1 Marlon Rivera, desk officer of Quezon City Police Station 7 in Cubao, said the men, aged 54 and 27, boarded the elevator at 11:50 a.m. while shopping at the Gateway Mall.

Upon reaching the fifth floor, the two stopped the elevator and held it for several minutes.

“Ayon sa imbestigasyon, namonitor po ng (guard) na pumasok po yung dalawa sa elevator at nung nasa loob nga po sila, nakita ng guwardiya na may ginagawa silang hindi maganda,” Rivera told the INQUIRER.net.

(According to investigation, the guard saw the men boarded the elevator and while inside they were seen doing unpleasant acts.)

The two reportedly performed oral sex, which was monitored and recorded by a closed circuit television (CCTV), Rivera said.

Security guard Agnes Ortiz, who was in charge monitoring the CCTV, saw the indecent acts and immediately reported it to the mall’s security team and the police.

The men, an instructor and a cook, were later detained at the police station and underwent inquest proceedings Friday night.

They are now facing grave scandal charges in violation of Article 200 of the Revised Penal Code.

The two remain in detention as of posting time. /jpv