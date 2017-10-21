Lawyer: Groups poise to file impeach raps vs Morales

Several individuals and organizations are set to file an impeachment complaint next month against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales for her “selective justice, serious misconduct, and gross neglect of duty,” a lawyer said Saturday.

Atty. Manny Luna, legal counsel of the complainants in the impeachment complaint against Commission on Elections (Comelec) chief Andres Bautista, said the critics will file the impeachment on November 13.

“We will go all out and we will make known to the public the impeachable offenses committed by the Ombudsman because this is a matter of great public interest,” Luna said during a news forum at Annabel’s Restaurant in Quezon City.

The lawyer said the following would serve as the complainants in the Morales impeachment complaint: families of Special Action Force 44; Tanggulang Demokrasya; Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution; former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo; former MRT 3 General Manager Al Vitangcol; former Biliran Congressman Glenn Chong; and former Negros Oriental Congressman Jacinto Paras. /jpv

