No ‘tokhang’; just push-ups, squats for the shirtless and street drinkers

It was another “One-Time, Big-Time” (OTBT) operation in northern Caloocan, but unlike in previous police raids, there were no bloody encounters, not even a single arrest.

In a controversial OTBT operation in August, several Caloocan police were relieved for their involvement in what they alleged were shootouts that led to the death of alleged drug suspects Kian delos Santos, 17, and Carl Arnaiz, 19, in two separate incidents. A Senate inquiry, however, established that the two boys were unarmed and were handcuffed and kneeling when shot by the police.

On Thursday night’s “Oplan Rody” (for Rid the streets of Drunkards and Youths), the 132 offenders rounded up were made to do push-ups, squats and sit-ups for violating several city ordinances, including drinking on the street, going shirtless in public and ignoring the 10 p.m. curfew for minors.

The operation led by 220 police personnel began simultaneously in nearly two dozen barangays, said Caloocan police chief Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, who was known for using push-ups to punish offenders since his days as Las Piñas police chief.

The police operation, he said, was not an “attempt to fill up our detention cells, nor to rack up our accomplishments, but rather to instill discipline among our citizens.”

Nineteen people were caught going shirtless in public, while 83 were seen drinking in public places. The 30 minors who violated the curfew were initially turned over to the city’s social work and development department before being returned to their parents.

Modequillo said the male offenders were asked to do push-ups and sit-ups, while the women were told to do squats. They were all released after a stern warning.

The police chief said he believed making the offenders do physical exercise was a “forceful and efficient” reminder for them to be responsible.