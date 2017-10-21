Negros Oriental Gov. Degamo suspended for 90 days

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the suspension of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo for 90 days while he faces trial for the alleged use of a portion of the P480.7-million calamity funds revoked by the national government in 2012.

In a two-page order released on Friday, the court’s Third Division did not give weight to Degamo’s argument that it would be best for him to continue his duties “considering his mandate from the people” of Negros Oriental.

Mandatory suspension

ADVERTISEMENT

It agreed with the Office of the Ombudsman that Section 13 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act made mandatory the suspension of officials facing charges found to be valid by the court.

“The court hereby orders the suspension pendente lite of accused Roel Ragay Degamo as governor of the Province of Negros Oriental and from any other public position he may now or hereafter hold for a period of 90 days,” read the order.

Degamo, as well as provincial treasurer Danilo Mendez and provincial accountant Teodorico Reyes, faces one count of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and 11 counts of malversation through falsification.—VINCE F. NONATO