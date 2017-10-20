PH victory over Marawi terrorists hailed at Leyte Landing rites

PALO, Leyte-Their presence in this year’s Leyte Gulf Landings, which is now on its 73rd year, is a proof that the relationship between the Philippines and the United States remains be strong.

This was the message of Michael Klecheski, deputy chief of mission of the US Embassy, in his speech during the Leyte Gulf Landings anniversary held this town on Friday.

Klecheski said that just like 73 years ago, his country would help the Philippine government fight the latest scourge to hit the world– terrorism.

The American diplomat added that they were “proud and glad” that the Philippine government was able to foil and end the attempt of the Maute-IS group in Marawi City.

“We kind work naturally and over the years, the cooperation has become more and more natural. It’s almost become a part of collective DNA between our two nations,” Klecheski said in his speech.

“The fact that all of you are here, my diplomatic colleagues are here, is another symbol of that shared commitment of sticking with our friends and allies,” he added.

Klecheski said that the annual Leyte Landing Gulf anniversary that is being attended by representatives from the US Embassy is a “reminder of the history and depth of our alliance, partnership, friendship.”

The relations between the two countries had become contentious lately due mainly to the controversial and brutal campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte against illegal drugs.

The US is among the foreign countries and groups that have called the campaign as a violation of human rights that has resulted in extrajudicial killings.

Klecheski said that they were “committed” to help the Philippine government as it tried to rebuild Marawi City, which President Duterte said had been liberated from the Maute-IS group after about five months of fighting with the government troops.

“I can’t exactly tell you yet what we’ll be doing but certainly, we’re committed to help as much as we can,” he said.

“We’re very pleased that the Philippines has scored such a major victory. Really, it’s your victory. We’re proud and glad for you,” Klecheski said.

Aside from the US diplomat, also present during the historical occasion held at the MacArthur Landing Memorial National Park in this town were Mathieson Kimberly, deputy chief of mission of the Canadian embassy; John Holmes, Canada’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Philippines; Takehiro Kano, deputy chief of mission and head of political section of Japanese embassy in the country.

Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao, commander of the Armed Forces Central Command, represented Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla and his mother, Palo Mayor Remedios Petilla, led local officials in welcoming the diplomats during the occasion.