Passenger plane lands safely in Tacloban despite landing wheel issue

TACLOBAN CITY—An Air Asia plane from Manila suddenly stopped while taxing along the runway shortly after landing at the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport here past 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Aviation security reported that no one was hurt among its 164 passengers following the incident.

A statement sent to Inquirer showed that the Airbus plane with flight number Z2320 stopped because of a “technical issue” on its nose wheel steering shortly after landing safely at the Tacloban airport.

“All (of) the 164 passengers were safe and unharmed. The plane is ok and has resumed its operations this 2 p.m.,” an official of Air Asia told Inquirer.

Air Asia has four daily flights for Manila and Tacloban route. /jpv