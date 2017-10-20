Martial law in Mindanao stays – Malacañang

President Rodrigo Duterte would not lift martial law in Mindanao even if radical leaders and Marawi City siege instigators Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute, and Malaysian Dr. Mahmud Ahmad were all dead.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella reiterated on Friday the statement issued by Mr. Duterte on Thursday that revoking the declaration of martial law in Mindanao would not happen “until the last terrorist is taken out.”

“The death of the ringleaders of the Marawi rebellion, which include Omar Maute, Isnilon Hapilon, and Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, does not automatically result in the lifting of martial law,” Abella said during a media briefing in Malacañang.

According to Abella, there are still “remnants” of Maute supporters, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

“There are remnants including networks supporting the Maute cause within Mindanao. The President is duty-bound not to compromise public safety,” he pointed out.

But Abella said President Duterte is set to convene the security cluster to discuss the issues and draw the next actions that need to be taken by the government.

“The Commander-in-Chief, however, will confer with the members of his Cabinet’s Security, Justice and Peace Cluster, particularly the Secretary of National Defense, who is the designated Martial Law Administrator; and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who is the designated Martial Law Implementor, on the necessary action to be taken,” he noted.

Duterte placed the entire region of Mindanao under martial law after the local terrorist, Maute group, attacked Marawi City in a bid to establish an IS-inspired caliphate there.

However, the 60-day martial rule in Mindanao was extended by Congress until December 31, 2017. /kga

