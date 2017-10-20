Trillanes on US visit: I did not discourage Trump camp from visiting PH

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said on Friday that he only presented “factual information” about the Philippines to senior American officials he had met during his recent trip to the US.

Trillanes also clarified that he did not dissuade US President Donald Trump from visiting the Philippines amid the controversies clouding the Duterte administration.

“To be clear, I did not try to stop the state visit of President Trump since these things are carefully planned and cannot be stopped on the mere say so of a Philippine senator,” Trillanes said.

The senator said he had met with US officials, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, to talk about improving Philippine-US relations, and how to address issues on corruption and human-rights situation in the country.

“Unlike the officials of the Duterte administration, I presented only factual information,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Besides, you cannot fool the US government; they know what’s happening in our country,” he added.

“Be assured that I pushed for the interests of our country,” he added, but noting that the interests of our country are “not necessarily the same as the interests” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trump is set to visit the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in November. /jpv