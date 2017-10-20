Not enough military support for revolutionary gov’t—Chiz

President Rodrigo Duterte does not have enough support in the military to establish a revolutionary government, Sen. Francis Escudero said on Thursday.

Escudero said talks about establishing a revolutionary government have “no constitutional basis.” If at all, he added, this would be “extra-constitutional” since this is not allowed under the 1987 Constitution.

“That can only be done if he has the total support of the Armed Forces, which I think he does not have,” he told reporters at the press forum, Kapihan sa Senado.

Escudero, however, recalled that then President Corazon C. Aquino established a revolutionary government that lasted for a year and a half after the February 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

He noted that Ms. Aquino also abrogated the 1973 Constitution and appointed a Constitutional Commission to craft a new Charter, which was ratified in February 1987.

President Duterte warned that he would declare a revolutionary government if his critics’ attempt to destabilize the government escalated and caused trouble. —PHILIP C. TUBEZA