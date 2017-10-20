Vacationing Fil-Am slain in Valenzuela

A 63-year-old Filipino-American was shot dead by a still- unidentified man in a taxi cab Wednesday in Valenzuela City.

Antonio Fermo, who was on vacation in the country, died of gunshot wounds in the face and abdomen, said case investigator SPO2 Felix Biernes.

According to Biernes, the gunman went to the victim’s house in Manotoc Subdivision, Barangay Marulas, at 2 p.m. Wednesday to inquire about a property he could rent from Fermo.

Both men left the house two hours later in a cab that had been waiting for them out front.

The cab driver, Ferdinand Marcon Cawelan, told the police that the gunman, along with a male companion, earlier hailed him at Manila Central University in Monumento. They asked him to bring them to Fermo’s house, where he was told to wait.

Only the gunman entered Fermo’s house while his companion went elsewhere, according to PO3 Laude Pillejera.

As the taxi carrying Fermo and the gunman reached MacArthur Highway, the gunman shot the victim twice. He then got off and transferred to a white van tailing the cab.

The motive for the killing remained under investigation.