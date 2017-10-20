Gang of 5 pulls off QC jeepney holdup

Jeepney passengers lost over P40,000 in cash and valuables to five robbers who victimized them Wednesday night on North Avenue, Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City. Two of the suspects were later recognized by witnesses from the rogues gallery of the Quezon City Police District’s Masambong station. They were identified as Francis Espinosa and Eduardo Lucban, both 18 years old and residents of barangays Baesa and Payatas, respectively. A manhunt was ongoing at press time. A QCPD report said the knife-wielding robbers declared a holdup as the jeepney was passing in front of Veterans Memorial Medical Center. They fled with five cell phones and several wallets containing cash and IDs. —Jhesset O. Enano

ADVERTISEMENT