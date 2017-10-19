Let’s seek unity, shun fault-finding, says Leni in aftermath of Marawi liberation

BACOLOD CITY—Finger-pointing and fault-finding have no place in the aftermath of the liberation of Marawi City from terrorist group Maute.

Instead, there should be unity and collaboration to ensure that the city devastated by the nearly five-month battle would be rehabilitated, said Vice President Leni Robredo.

“We are relieved that the crisis is over and we salute our soldiers who gave up their lives to restore our freedom,” Robredo said in an interview after the launching of her “Istorya ng Pag-asa” drive at the University of Saint La Salle in Bacolod City on Thursday.

“The end of the hostilities is a signal that we have a lot of work ahead of us in rebuilding Marawi, which is no easy job,” she added.

In an interview, the Vice President said the government could not do the job in rebuilding Marawi alone but needed the help of everyone.

“The devastation in Marawi is disheartening. This is not the time for blaming others. This the time for heroism and unity to see how we can all help in the rebuilding of Marawi,” she said.

Asked if the martial law in Mindanao should be lifted now that the war was over, Robredo said the declaration was premised on the peace and order situation in the area.

She added the Department of National Defense and the military had promised that once the clear and present danger was removed, martial law would be lifted.

“We are not in the position to say if it should be lifted now but we hope they make good on their word,” Robredo added.